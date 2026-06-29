B:-Roll Camp Lejeune kicks off celebrating the 250th Anniversary of American Independence

Personnel, family and friends of Camp Lejeune honor and recognize the 250th anniversary of American independence on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, July 4, 2026. Hosted by Marine Corps Community Services in partnership with MCIEAST-MCB Camp Lejeune, this annual event celebrates the nation's Independence Day by bringing service members, families, and communities together with live entertainment and fireworks in recognition of Freedom 250. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Salvador Flores Perez)
|Date Taken:
|07.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.04.2026 14:07
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1013556
|VIRIN:
|260704-M-DR174-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111820459
|Length:
|00:04:01
|Location:
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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