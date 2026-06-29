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    B:-Roll Camp Lejeune kicks off celebrating the 250th Anniversary of American Independence

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    CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    07.04.2026

    Video by Cpl. Salvador Flores Perez 

    Marine Corps Installations East       

    Personnel, family and friends of Camp Lejeune honor and recognize the 250th anniversary of American independence on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, July 4, 2026. Hosted by Marine Corps Community Services in partnership with MCIEAST-MCB Camp Lejeune, this annual event celebrates the nation's Independence Day by bringing service members, families, and communities together with live entertainment and fireworks in recognition of Freedom 250. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Salvador Flores Perez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.04.2026
    Date Posted: 07.04.2026 14:07
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1013556
    VIRIN: 260704-M-DR174-1001
    Filename: DOD_111820459
    Length: 00:04:01
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B:-Roll Camp Lejeune kicks off celebrating the 250th Anniversary of American Independence, by Cpl Salvador Flores Perez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    morning colors
    Camp Lejeune
    21 gun salute
    Independence Day
    4th Of July
    USMC

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