37th AS honors America's 250th anniversary over Germany B-Roll package

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1013555" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 37th Airlift Squadron assist U.S. Army Green Berets assigned to U.S. Special Operations Command Europe, during High Altitude, Low Opening jumps over Baumholder, Germany, while also performing a ceremonial flyover over freedom fest at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, July 4, 2026. Training with special operations forces strengthened interoperability between mobility and special operations units, ensuring both remain prepared for global contingency operations. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo)