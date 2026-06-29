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    37th AS honors America's 250th anniversary over Germany B-Roll package

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    RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    04.07.2026

    Video by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo 

    86th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 37th Airlift Squadron assist U.S. Army Green Berets assigned to U.S. Special Operations Command Europe, during High Altitude, Low Opening jumps over Baumholder, Germany, while also performing a ceremonial flyover over freedom fest at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, July 4, 2026. Training with special operations forces strengthened interoperability between mobility and special operations units, ensuring both remain prepared for global contingency operations. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.07.2026
    Date Posted: 07.04.2026 13:53
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1013555
    VIRIN: 260704-F-VY348-4402
    Filename: DOD_111820453
    Length: 00:02:05
    Location: RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 37th AS honors America's 250th anniversary over Germany B-Roll package, by SrA Edgar Grimaldo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    flyover
    SOCEUR
    Baumholder
    U.S. Special Operations Command Europe (SOCEUR)
    37th AS
    C-130J Super Hercules aircraft

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