America 250 Freefall B-Roll Package

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1013554" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Special Operations Command Europe service members assigned to 10th Special Forces Group (Airborne) jump from a C130 aircraft in celebration of America 250 and the 75th German-American Friendship Festival at Baumholder Army Airfield, Rhineland-Palatinate, Germany, July 4, 2026. The operation highlighted the precision and readiness of U.S. Army Special Operations Forces while recognizing the Nation's 250th anniversary. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Skylin Simpson)