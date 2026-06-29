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    America 250 Freefall B-Roll Package

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    BAUMHOLDER, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    07.03.2026

    Video by Spc. Skylin Simpson 

    U.S. Special Operations Command Europe   

    U.S. Special Operations Command Europe service members assigned to 10th Special Forces Group (Airborne) jump from a C130 aircraft in celebration of America 250 and the 75th German-American Friendship Festival at Baumholder Army Airfield, Rhineland-Palatinate, Germany, July 4, 2026. The operation highlighted the precision and readiness of U.S. Army Special Operations Forces while recognizing the Nation's 250th anniversary. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Skylin Simpson)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.03.2026
    Date Posted: 07.04.2026 12:34
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1013554
    VIRIN: 260704-Z-OJ073-6495
    PIN: 742026
    Filename: DOD_111820350
    Length: 00:00:47
    Location: BAUMHOLDER, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, America 250 Freefall B-Roll Package, by SPC Skylin Simpson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    4th Of July
    U.S. Special Operations Command Europe
    StrongerTogether
    Airborne
    Bison2026
    freedom 250

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