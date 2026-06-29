America 250 Freefall B-Roll Package

U.S. Special Operations Command Europe service members assigned to 10th Special Forces Group (Airborne) jump from a C130 aircraft in celebration of America 250 and the 75th German-American Friendship Festival at Baumholder Army Airfield, Rhineland-Palatinate, Germany, July 4, 2026. The operation highlighted the precision and readiness of U.S. Army Special Operations Forces while recognizing the Nation's 250th anniversary. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Skylin Simpson)
|Date Taken:
|07.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.04.2026 12:34
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1013554
|VIRIN:
|260704-Z-OJ073-6495
|PIN:
|742026
|Filename:
|DOD_111820350
|Length:
|00:00:47
|Location:
|BAUMHOLDER, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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