4th of July Airborne Jump

Green Berets with 10th Special Forces Group (Airborne), U.S. Special Operations Command Europe, jump during Independence Day activities at Baumholder Army Airfield, Rhineland-Palatinate, Germany, July 4, 2026. As the United States celebrates 250 years of independence, this operation highlights a tradition of service that has endured since 1776 while demonstrating the readiness and capability of today's force. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. David Thomson)
|Date Taken:
|07.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.04.2026 12:35
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1013551
|VIRIN:
|260704-Z-TV920-1131
|Filename:
|DOD_111820337
|Length:
|00:02:25
|Location:
|BAUMHOLDER, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
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