4th of July Airborne Jump

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1013551" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Green Berets with 10th Special Forces Group (Airborne), U.S. Special Operations Command Europe, jump during Independence Day activities at Baumholder Army Airfield, Rhineland-Palatinate, Germany, July 4, 2026. As the United States celebrates 250 years of independence, this operation highlights a tradition of service that has endured since 1776 while demonstrating the readiness and capability of today's force. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. David Thomson)