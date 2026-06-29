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    4th of July Airborne Jump

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    BAUMHOLDER, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    07.03.2026

    Video by Sgt. David Thomson 

    U.S. Special Operations Command Europe   

    Green Berets with 10th Special Forces Group (Airborne), U.S. Special Operations Command Europe, jump during Independence Day activities at Baumholder Army Airfield, Rhineland-Palatinate, Germany, July 4, 2026. As the United States celebrates 250 years of independence, this operation highlights a tradition of service that has endured since 1776 while demonstrating the readiness and capability of today's force. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. David Thomson)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.03.2026
    Date Posted: 07.04.2026 12:35
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1013551
    VIRIN: 260704-Z-TV920-1131
    Filename: DOD_111820337
    Length: 00:02:25
    Location: BAUMHOLDER, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 4th of July Airborne Jump, by SGT David Thomson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    4th of July
    U.S. Special Operations Command Europe
    America250
    Freedom250
    Bison 2026
    Freedom250 in Europe

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