German-American Friendship Festival B-Roll

B-Roll package from the German-American Friendship Festival in Baumholder, Germany, July 4, 2026. The event lasted from July the 3rd to the 5th.
|Date Taken:
|07.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.04.2026 11:19
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1013547
|VIRIN:
|260703-A-DR666-1776
|Filename:
|DOD_111820292
|Length:
|00:05:13
|Location:
|BAUMHOLDER, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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