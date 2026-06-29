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    German-American Friendship Festival B-Roll

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    BAUMHOLDER, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    07.03.2026

    Video by Pfc. Hatcher Oresic 

    21st Theater Sustainment Command

    B-Roll package from the German-American Friendship Festival in Baumholder, Germany, July 4, 2026. The event lasted from July the 3rd to the 5th.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.03.2026
    Date Posted: 07.04.2026 11:19
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1013547
    VIRIN: 260703-A-DR666-1776
    Filename: DOD_111820292
    Length: 00:05:13
    Location: BAUMHOLDER, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, German-American Friendship Festival B-Roll, by PFC Hatcher Oresic, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    21stTSC
    StrongerTogether
    FirstInSupport

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