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    B-ROLL: USAG Poland hosts Freedom 250 Celebration in Poznan

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    POZNAN, POLAND

    07.02.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Rebekah Wall 

    U.S. Army Garrison Poland

    U.S. Army Garrison Poland (USAG) host a Freedom 250 celebration as part of Freedom week in Poznan, Poland. America 250 is USAG Poland's flagship Independence Day event, celebrating America's birth, the Army's new home in Poland, and friendship with Poznan.

    (U.S. Army Video by Staff Sgt. Rebekah Wall)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.02.2026
    Date Posted: 07.04.2026 11:48
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1013546
    VIRIN: 260703-A-CW191-7352
    Filename: DOD_111820290
    Length: 00:04:40
    Location: POZNAN, PL

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, B-ROLL: USAG Poland hosts Freedom 250 Celebration in Poznan, by SSG Rebekah Wall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    IMCOM
    stronger together
    target_news_europe
    USAG Poland
    freedom 250
    Army251

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