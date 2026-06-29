B-ROLL: USAG Poland hosts Freedom 250 Celebration in Poznan

U.S. Army Garrison Poland (USAG) host a Freedom 250 celebration as part of Freedom week in Poznan, Poland. America 250 is USAG Poland's flagship Independence Day event, celebrating America's birth, the Army's new home in Poland, and friendship with Poznan.
(U.S. Air Force Video by Airman First Class Novah Nzeyimana)
|Date Taken:
|07.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.04.2026 10:44
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1013544
|VIRIN:
|260703-F-NA463-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111820272
|Length:
|00:02:44
|Location:
|POZNAN, PL
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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