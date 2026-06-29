U.S. Marine Corps MC-22 Osprey Demonstration Rehearsal during Great American State Fair B-Roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1013543" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marines assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 774, 4th Marine Aircraft Wing, perform flight maneuvers aboard a MV-22 Ospreys during a flyover rehearsal as part of the Great American State Fair in Washington, D.C., July 3, 2026. The Great American State Fair is a national celebration of America's 250th anniversary, bringing together all 50 states and U.S. territories on the National Mall to showcase the people, innovation, history, and traditions that have shaped the Nation over the past two and a half centuries. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Kriti Chhetri and Staff Sgt. Patrick Katz)