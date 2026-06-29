U.S. Air Force Capt. Nick “Laz” Le Tourneau, F-22 Raptor Aerial Demonstration Team pilot and commander, performs an aerial demonstration during the Salute to America 250 in Washington D.C., July 3, 2026. The aerial portion of Salute to America 250 was a dynamic showcase of American airpower, featuring military aircraft demonstrations, formation flyovers and fleet reviews from every military branch. (Courtesy footage by Capt. Nick Le Tourneau)
|Date Taken:
|07.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.04.2026 08:31
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1013539
|VIRIN:
|260703-F-VS152-1010
|Filename:
|DOD_111820188
|Length:
|00:00:54
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Salute to America 250 from the F-22 Demonstration Team cockpit, by SSgt Mary Bowers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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