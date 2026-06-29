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    Salute to America 250 from the F-22 Demonstration Team cockpit

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    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    07.03.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Mary Bowers 

    1st Fighter Wing   

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Nick “Laz” Le Tourneau, F-22 Raptor Aerial Demonstration Team pilot and commander, performs an aerial demonstration during the Salute to America 250 in Washington D.C., July 3, 2026. The aerial portion of Salute to America 250 was a dynamic showcase of American airpower, featuring military aircraft demonstrations, formation flyovers and fleet reviews from every military branch. (Courtesy footage by Capt. Nick Le Tourneau)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.03.2026
    Date Posted: 07.04.2026 08:31
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1013538
    VIRIN: 260703-F-VS152-1009
    Filename: DOD_111820187
    Length: 00:00:45
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    This work, Salute to America 250 from the F-22 Demonstration Team cockpit, by SSgt Mary Bowers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    F-22 pilot
    F-22
    F-22 Aerial Demonstration Team
    America 250
    Freedom 250

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