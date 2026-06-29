Salute to America 250 from the F-22 Demonstration Team cockpit

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1013535" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force Capt. Nick “Laz” Le Tourneau, F-22 Raptor Aerial Demonstration Team pilot and commander, performs an aerial demonstration during the Salute to America 250 in Washington D.C., July 3, 2026. The aerial portion of Salute to America 250 was a dynamic showcase of American airpower, featuring military aircraft demonstrations, formation flyovers and fleet reviews from every military branch. (Courtesy footage by Capt. Nick Le Tourneau)