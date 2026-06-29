The New Jersey Army National Guard Recruiting and Retention Battalion celebrates independence day with an official video on July 3, 2026. The message is focused toward young adults interested in joining the New Jersey Army National Guard. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Seth Cohen)
Music: "The Star-Spangled Banner" sung by Sabrina Rogers. (permission obtained with vocalist)
|Date Taken:
|07.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.03.2026 23:33
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|1013518
|VIRIN:
|260704-A-AA072-9844
|Filename:
|DOD_111819870
|Length:
|00:01:03
|Location:
|JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NEW JERSEY, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, July 4th, by SGT Seth Cohen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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