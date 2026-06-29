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    July 4th

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    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES

    07.03.2026

    Video by Sgt. Seth Cohen 

    New Jersey National Guard Recruiting & Retention Battalion

    The New Jersey Army National Guard Recruiting and Retention Battalion celebrates independence day with an official video on July 3, 2026. The message is focused toward young adults interested in joining the New Jersey Army National Guard. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Seth Cohen)

    Music: "The Star-Spangled Banner" sung by Sabrina Rogers. (permission obtained with vocalist)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.03.2026
    Date Posted: 07.03.2026 23:33
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 1013518
    VIRIN: 260704-A-AA072-9844
    Filename: DOD_111819870
    Length: 00:01:03
    Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NEW JERSEY, US

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    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, July 4th, by SGT Seth Cohen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    July 4th
    July 4th celebration
    July 4th 1776
    National Guard
    U.S. Army

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