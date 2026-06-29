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    Coast Guard rescues 2 from water near Keaau Beach Park

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    HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    07.03.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Tori Barrett 

    U.S. Coast Guard Oceania

    A Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew rescues two men after a 12-foot fishing vessel capsized offshore Oahu July 3, 2026. Coast Guard Joint Rescue Coordination Center watchstanders received a Personal Locater Beacon alert. (U.S. Coast Guard video, courtesy Air Station Barbers Point)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.03.2026
    Date Posted: 07.03.2026 23:30
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1013516
    VIRIN: 260703-G-GO214-1001
    Filename: DOD_111819843
    Length: 00:00:43
    Location: HAWAII, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    TAGS

    AIRSTA Barbers Point
    Hawaii
    SAR
    USCG

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