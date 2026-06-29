Coast Guard rescues 2 from water near Keaau Beach Park

A Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew rescues two men after a 12-foot fishing vessel capsized offshore Oahu July 3, 2026. Coast Guard Joint Rescue Coordination Center watchstanders received a Personal Locater Beacon alert. (U.S. Coast Guard video, courtesy Air Station Barbers Point)
|Date Taken:
|07.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.03.2026 23:30
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1013516
|VIRIN:
|260703-G-GO214-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111819843
|Length:
|00:00:43
|Location:
|HAWAII, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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