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    NBC'S TODAY Show

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    NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    07.03.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Sinead Davis 

    Navy Region Mid-Atlantic Reserve Component Command Norfolk

    260703-N-EU595-2001 NEW YORK (July 3, 2026) – Country singer Maren Morris performs for U.S. Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen on NBC’s TODAY Show during Naval Review 250 in New York, July 3, 2026. For 250 years, our Navy and Marine Corps stood the watch – constant, unabated in mission, faithfully preventing crisis and resolute in defending America’s independence. International Naval Review 250 honors the Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard’s enduring role on, under, and above the seas. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Sinead Davis)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.03.2026
    Date Posted: 07.03.2026 23:10
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1013515
    VIRIN: 260703-N-EU595-2001
    Filename: DOD_111819812
    Length: 00:00:37
    Location: NEW YORK, NEW YORK, US

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    This work, NBC'S TODAY Show, by PO1 Sinead Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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