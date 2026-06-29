260703-N-EU595-2001 NEW YORK (July 3, 2026) – Country singer Maren Morris performs for U.S. Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen on NBC’s TODAY Show during Naval Review 250 in New York, July 3, 2026. For 250 years, our Navy and Marine Corps stood the watch – constant, unabated in mission, faithfully preventing crisis and resolute in defending America’s independence. International Naval Review 250 honors the Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard’s enduring role on, under, and above the seas. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Sinead Davis)
|Date Taken:
|07.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.03.2026 23:10
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1013515
|VIRIN:
|260703-N-EU595-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_111819812
|Length:
|00:00:37
|Location:
|NEW YORK, NEW YORK, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, NBC'S TODAY Show, by PO1 Sinead Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.