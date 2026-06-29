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    B-Roll: IAMD Center hosts partner nation discussions during RIMPAC 2026

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    FORD ISLAND, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    06.28.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Nicholas Russell 

    Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet           

    Pat Connely, with the Integrated Air and Missile Defense Center, talks to partner nation service members during Exercise Rim of the Pacific 2026 at the Ford Island, Hawaii, June 28, 2026. Thirty nations, over 30 surface ships, five submarines, 15 national land forces, more than 206 aircraft and 30,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC in and around the Hawaiian Islands, June 24 to July 31. The world's largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world's oceans. RIMPAC 2026 is the 30th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (U.S. Navy video by MC2 Taylor Parker)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.28.2026
    Date Posted: 07.03.2026 19:36
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1013486
    VIRIN: 062826-N-TP544-1001
    Filename: DOD_111819408
    Length: 00:05:14
    Location: FORD ISLAND, HAWAII, US

    Video Analytics

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    This work, B-Roll: IAMD Center hosts partner nation discussions during RIMPAC 2026, by PO2 Nicholas Russell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Partners
    Third Fleet
    Integrated
    Prepared
    RIMPAC 26
    Exercise Rim of the Pacific 26

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