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    260703-N-VO895-1001

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    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    07.02.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Danilo Reynoso 

    Commander, Expeditionary Strike Group 7     

    Expeditionary Strike Group 7 (ESG 7) America 250 video. Within the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations, ESG 7 / Commander, Task Force 76 is responsible for conducting expeditionary warfare operations with Navy and Marine Corps capabilities to support theater contingencies that range from crisis response to full combat operations. (U.S. Navy video by MC2 Reynoso)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.02.2026
    Date Posted: 07.03.2026 18:10
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1013480
    VIRIN: 260703-N-VO895-1001
    PIN: 260704
    Filename: DOD_111819272
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: OKINAWA, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 260703-N-VO895-1001, by PO2 Danilo Reynoso, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    US Navy, Freedom250, America250

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