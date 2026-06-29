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    President Trump departs Andrews aboard new Air Force One

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    JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    07.01.2026

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Isaac March 

    89th Airlift Wing

    President Donald J. Trump boards a newly commissioned U.S. Air Force VC-25B Bridge aircraft, Air Force One, for its first operational flight transporting the president, July 1, 2026. Trump traveled to Medora, North Dakota, to attend the dedication ceremony of the Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Isaac March)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.01.2026
    Date Posted: 07.03.2026 17:34
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1013476
    VIRIN: 260701-F-OC840-3172
    Filename: DOD_111819151
    Length: 00:06:41
    Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, President Trump departs Andrews aboard new Air Force One, by TSgt Isaac March, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Air Mobility Command
    18th Air Force
    89th Airlift Wing
    SAM FOX
    VC-25B
    VC-25B Bridge

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