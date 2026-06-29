President Donald J. Trump boards a newly commissioned U.S. Air Force VC-25B Bridge aircraft, Air Force One, for its first operational flight transporting the president, July 1, 2026. Trump traveled to Medora, North Dakota, to attend the dedication ceremony of the Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Isaac March)
|Date Taken:
|07.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.03.2026 17:34
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1013476
|VIRIN:
|260701-F-OC840-3172
|Filename:
|DOD_111819151
|Length:
|00:06:41
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, President Trump departs Andrews aboard new Air Force One, by TSgt Isaac March, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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