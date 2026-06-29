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    1600th EOD Certify Team Members

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    CAMP SANTIAGO, PUERTO RICO

    07.03.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Eliezer Melendez 

    113th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers assigned to the 1600th Explosive Ordnance Disposal Company, 190th Engineer Battalion, 101st Troop Command perform team certification during annual training at Camp Santiago Joint Training Center, Puerto Rico, July 3rd, 2026. The training prepares Soldiers to safely identify, handle and dispose of explosive hazards while strengthening mission readiness and ensuring qualified personnel are prepared to support operational requirements. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Eliezer Meléndez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.03.2026
    Date Posted: 07.03.2026 16:57
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1013470
    VIRIN: 260703-Z-MM593-1001
    Filename: DOD_111819098
    Length: 00:00:47
    Location: CAMP SANTIAGO, PR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    This work, 1600th EOD Certify Team Members, by SSG Eliezer Melendez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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