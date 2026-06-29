1600th EOD Certify Team Members

Soldiers assigned to the 1600th Explosive Ordnance Disposal Company, 190th Engineer Battalion, 101st Troop Command perform team certification during annual training at Camp Santiago Joint Training Center, Puerto Rico, July 3rd, 2026. The training prepares Soldiers to safely identify, handle and dispose of explosive hazards while strengthening mission readiness and ensuring qualified personnel are prepared to support operational requirements. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Eliezer Meléndez)
|Date Taken:
|07.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.03.2026 16:57
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1013470
|VIRIN:
|260703-Z-MM593-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111819098
|Length:
|00:00:47
|Location:
|CAMP SANTIAGO, PR
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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