The U.S. Army Parachute Team jumps over Washington D.C. for America 250 celebration

Staff Sgt. Jonathan Pemberton of the U.S. Army Parachute Team flies the American flag banner over Washington, D.C. on 3 July 2026. The jump was part of the Freedom 250 festival for the America 250 celebration. (U.S. Army Video by Staff Sgt. Clay Stevens)
|Date Taken:
|07.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.03.2026 16:00
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1013466
|VIRIN:
|260703-D-GH686-1668
|Filename:
|DOD_111818963
|Length:
|00:00:42
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
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