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    The U.S. Army Parachute Team jumps over Washington D.C. for America 250 celebration

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    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    07.03.2026

    Video by Megan Hackett 

    U.S. Army Parachute Team, the Golden Knights

    Staff Sgt. Jonathan Pemberton of the U.S. Army Parachute Team flies the American flag banner over Washington, D.C. on 3 July 2026. The jump was part of the Freedom 250 festival for the America 250 celebration. (U.S. Army Video by Staff Sgt. Clay Stevens)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.03.2026
    Date Posted: 07.03.2026 16:00
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1013466
    VIRIN: 260703-D-GH686-1668
    Filename: DOD_111818963
    Length: 00:00:42
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The U.S. Army Parachute Team jumps over Washington D.C. for America 250 celebration, by Megan Hackett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    U.S. Army, America 250, Freedom250, Washington D.C. , U.S. Army Parachute Team, Golden Knights

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