The Fort Lee Freedom 250 Independence Day Celebration had an attendance of more than 15,000 and featured family-friendly fun with music, food, howitzer blasts and massive fireworks July 2 at Williams Stadium.
|Date Taken:
|07.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.03.2026 15:34
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1013463
|VIRIN:
|260702-A-WA652-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111818902
|Length:
|00:03:52
|Location:
|FORT LEE, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort Lee Freedom 250 Independence Day Celebration (B-Roll), by Chad Menegay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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