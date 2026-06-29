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    Fort Lee Freedom 250 Independence Day Celebration (B-Roll)

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    FORT LEE, UNITED STATES

    07.02.2026

    Video by Chad Menegay 

    U.S. Army Fort Lee

    The Fort Lee Freedom 250 Independence Day Celebration had an attendance of more than 15,000 and featured family-friendly fun with music, food, howitzer blasts and massive fireworks July 2 at Williams Stadium.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.02.2026
    Date Posted: 07.03.2026 15:34
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1013463
    VIRIN: 260702-A-WA652-1001
    Filename: DOD_111818902
    Length: 00:03:52
    Location: FORT LEE, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Lee Freedom 250 Independence Day Celebration (B-Roll), by Chad Menegay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Independence Day
    July 4th
    FMWR
    quality of life
    freedom 250
    preserving independence

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