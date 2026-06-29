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    NAVSUP WSS logistics management specialist Rose Chan

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    PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    07.03.2026

    Video by alexzander johnson 

    NAVSUP Weapon Systems Support

    NAVSUP Weapon Systems Support logistics management specialist Rose Chan usually spends her days ensuring our warfighters across the globe have the critical parts they need. Recently, she brought a different kind of support to the team. Drawing on her BFA in Musical Theatre, Rose sang the National Anthem alongside our color guard for a community outreach event.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.03.2026
    Date Posted: 07.03.2026 15:01
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1013452
    VIRIN: 260703-D-AI671-4324
    Filename: DOD_111818746
    Length: 00:00:31
    Location: PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, US

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    This work, NAVSUP WSS logistics management specialist Rose Chan, by alexzander johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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