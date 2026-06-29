NAVSUP Weapon Systems Support logistics management specialist Rose Chan usually spends her days ensuring our warfighters across the globe have the critical parts they need. Recently, she brought a different kind of support to the team. Drawing on her BFA in Musical Theatre, Rose sang the National Anthem alongside our color guard for a community outreach event.
|Date Taken:
|07.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.03.2026 15:01
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1013452
|VIRIN:
|260703-D-AI671-4324
|Filename:
|DOD_111818746
|Length:
|00:00:31
|Location:
|PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, NAVSUP WSS logistics management specialist Rose Chan, by alexzander johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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