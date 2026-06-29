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    Walk and Talk with LTC Williams and CSM James

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    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    07.01.2026

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Jeron Walker 

    Joint Task Force DC

    U.S. Army Lt. Col. Joshua Williams and Command Sgt. Maj. Kyle James, assigned to Joint Task Force-District of Columbia, interact with their Soldiers at the National Mall in Washington, 1 June, 2026. Freedom 250 is a multi-event celebration marking the 250th anniversary of American Independence by bringing together civic, cultural, educational, and philanthropic partners to strengthen national unity and honor American history. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt.1st Class Jeron Walker)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.01.2026
    Date Posted: 07.03.2026 13:43
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1013450
    VIRIN: 260701-A-OD941-1611
    Filename: DOD_111818705
    Length: 00:01:35
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    This work, Walk and Talk with LTC Williams and CSM James, by SFC Jeron Walker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    District of Columbia
    JTFDC
    National Guard
    DC Safe and Beautiful
    freedom 250

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