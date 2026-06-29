Walk and Talk with LTC Williams and CSM James

U.S. Army Lt. Col. Joshua Williams and Command Sgt. Maj. Kyle James, assigned to Joint Task Force-District of Columbia, interact with their Soldiers at the National Mall in Washington, 1 June, 2026. Freedom 250 is a multi-event celebration marking the 250th anniversary of American Independence by bringing together civic, cultural, educational, and philanthropic partners to strengthen national unity and honor American history. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt.1st Class Jeron Walker)
|Date Taken:
|07.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.03.2026 13:43
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1013450
|VIRIN:
|260701-A-OD941-1611
|Filename:
|DOD_111818705
|Length:
|00:01:35
|Location:
|DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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