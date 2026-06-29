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    U.S. Coast Guard prepares for FIFA World Cup

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    BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    07.02.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Amy Hagan 

    U.S. Coast Guard East   

    U.S. Coast Guard crew members based at the Coast Guard Yard pass a soccer ball in Baltimore, Maryland, July 2, 2026. The crew took a moment to practice their soccer skills before patrolling local waterways and supporting FIFA matches. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Amy Hagan)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.02.2026
    Date Posted: 07.03.2026 12:49
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1013448
    VIRIN: 260702-G-KS346-1001
    Filename: DOD_111818548
    Length: 00:00:38
    Location: BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, US

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    TAGS

    FIFA
    Coast Guard Base National Capital Region
    USCG
    FIFA World Cup 2026
    FIFA, World Cup, Partnership
    FIFA Philly

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