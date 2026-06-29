U.S. Coast Guard prepares for FIFA World Cup

U.S. Coast Guard crew members based at the Coast Guard Yard pass a soccer ball in Baltimore, Maryland, July 2, 2026. The crew took a moment to practice their soccer skills before patrolling local waterways and supporting FIFA matches. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Amy Hagan)
|Date Taken:
|07.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.03.2026 12:49
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1013448
|VIRIN:
|260702-G-KS346-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111818548
|Length:
|00:00:38
|Location:
|BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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