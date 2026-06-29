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    Nordhaus, Raines deliver Independence Day message

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    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    07.03.2026

    Video by Master Sgt. Zach Sheely 

    National Guard Bureau

    Air Force Gen. Steve Nordhaus, chief, National Guard Bureau, and Senior Enlisted Advisor John Raines, SEA to the CNGB, deliver an Independence Day message, July 3, 2026. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Master Sgt. Zach Sheely)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.03.2026
    Date Posted: 07.03.2026 11:02
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1013443
    VIRIN: 260703-A-VX744-2002
    Filename: DOD_111818433
    Length: 00:01:39
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    Video Analytics

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    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Nordhaus, Raines deliver Independence Day message, by MSG Zach Sheely, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    CNGB
    Independence Day
    John Raines
    Steve Nordhaus
    National Guard Bureau

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