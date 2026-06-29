Nordhaus, Raines deliver Independence Day message

Air Force Gen. Steve Nordhaus, chief, National Guard Bureau, and Senior Enlisted Advisor John Raines, SEA to the CNGB, deliver an Independence Day message, July 3, 2026. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Master Sgt. Zach Sheely)
|Date Taken:
|07.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.03.2026 11:02
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1013443
|VIRIN:
|260703-A-VX744-2002
|Filename:
|DOD_111818433
|Length:
|00:01:39
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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