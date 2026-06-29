U.S. Marines with III Marine Expeditionary Force fire the Medium-Range Intercept Capability system on Mason Live Fire Training Range Complex, Guam, June 30, 2026 in support of VALIANT SHIELD 2026. The MRIC provides a state-of-the-art missile system that defeats enemy cruise missiles and other manned and unmanned aerial threats. Exercises like VALIANT SHIELD allow Pacific Command Joint Forces the opportunity to integrate forces from all branches of service and with our allies to conduct precise, lethal, and overwhelming multi-axis, multi-domain effects that demonstrate the strength and versatility of the joint force and our commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Brayden Daniels and Lance Cpl. Benjamin Catindig)
|Date Taken:
|06.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.03.2026 09:33
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1013438
|VIRIN:
|260630-M-KE598-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111818336
|Length:
|00:01:28
|Location:
|MASON LIVE FIRE TRAINING RANGE COMPLEX, GU
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, III MEF demonstrates MRIC live-fire during Valiant Shield 26, by LCpl Benjamin Catindig, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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