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    III MEF demonstrates MRIC live-fire during Valiant Shield 26

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    MASON LIVE FIRE TRAINING RANGE COMPLEX, GUAM

    06.30.2026

    Video by Lance Cpl. Benjamin Catindig 

    1st Marine Aircraft Wing     

    U.S. Marines with III Marine Expeditionary Force fire the Medium-Range Intercept Capability system on Mason Live Fire Training Range Complex, Guam, June 30, 2026 in support of VALIANT SHIELD 2026. The MRIC provides a state-of-the-art missile system that defeats enemy cruise missiles and other manned and unmanned aerial threats. Exercises like VALIANT SHIELD allow Pacific Command Joint Forces the opportunity to integrate forces from all branches of service and with our allies to conduct precise, lethal, and overwhelming multi-axis, multi-domain effects that demonstrate the strength and versatility of the joint force and our commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific.  (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Brayden Daniels and Lance Cpl. Benjamin Catindig)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.30.2026
    Date Posted: 07.03.2026 09:33
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1013438
    VIRIN: 260630-M-KE598-1002
    Filename: DOD_111818336
    Length: 00:01:28
    Location: MASON LIVE FIRE TRAINING RANGE COMPLEX, GU

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

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    This work, III MEF demonstrates MRIC live-fire during Valiant Shield 26, by LCpl Benjamin Catindig, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Marines, III MEF, MRIC, live-fire, USMC, #VALIANTSHIELD

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