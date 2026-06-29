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    U.S. Soldiers at Drawsko Military Community celebrates America’s 250th Independence day

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    DRAWSKO POMORSKIE, POLAND

    07.02.2026

    Video by Pfc. Luis Torres 

    U.S. Army Garrison Poland

    U.S. Soldiers celebrate America’s 250th Independence day at Drawsko Military Community, Poland, July 2, 2026. Freedom 250 celebrates the enduring partnership between the United States and Poland through shared history, values and allied cooperation. The U.S.-Poland relationship is rooted in shared history, from Kosiuszko and Pulaski to today’s modern day alliance. (U.S. Army Reserve reel by Pfc. Luis Daniel Torres)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.02.2026
    Date Posted: 07.03.2026 07:19
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1013435
    VIRIN: 260702-A-SR153-2905
    Filename: DOD_111818289
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: DRAWSKO POMORSKIE, PL

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    This work, U.S. Soldiers at Drawsko Military Community celebrates America’s 250th Independence day, by PFC Luis Torres, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    VCORPS
    StrongerTogether
    target_news_europe
    USAGPoland
    freedom 250
    366thMPAD26

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