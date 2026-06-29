U.S. Soldiers at Drawsko Military Community celebrates America’s 250th Independence day

U.S. Soldiers celebrate America’s 250th Independence day at Drawsko Military Community, Poland, July 2, 2026. Freedom 250 celebrates the enduring partnership between the United States and Poland through shared history, values and allied cooperation. The U.S.-Poland relationship is rooted in shared history, from Kosiuszko and Pulaski to today’s modern day alliance. (U.S. Army Reserve reel by Pfc. Luis Daniel Torres)
|Date Taken:
|07.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.03.2026 07:19
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1013435
|VIRIN:
|260702-A-SR153-2905
|Filename:
|DOD_111818289
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|DRAWSKO POMORSKIE, PL
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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