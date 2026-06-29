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    A Sustaining Legacy Knights Brigade Farewells Gen. Donahue and Demonstrates the Lethal Sustainment Enterprise He Helped Build

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    KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    07.02.2026

    Video by 1st Lt. Nahjier Williams 

    16th Sustainment Brigade

    The 16th Sustainment (Knights) Brigade bids a very special farewell to General Christopher Donahue, outgoing U.S. Army Europe and Africa Commander. Thank you for your service, your steadfast support, and the impact you’ve made in shaping and enabling our brigade’s ability to support the warfighter.

    This video also highlights engagements with Maj. Gen. Michael Lalor, 21st Theater Sustainment Command Commander, during the grand opening of the 21st TSC Milworks Innovation Center. The content showcases several facets of ongoing brigade innovation and examples of Knights Brigade Soldiers executing operations that directly mirror and advance this command guidance as the organization continues to scale its capabilities across the theater.

    His mentorship, guidance, and vision, which bore a deadly focus on warfighting among many other defining attributes, have been instrumental in increasing the lethality and survivability of the sustainment enterprise. General Donahue’s impact is profound and lasting, both across the globe and throughout our profession.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.02.2026
    Date Posted: 07.03.2026 04:55
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1013434
    VIRIN: 260703-A-FA699-1785
    Filename: DOD_111818222
    Length: 00:02:01
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE

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    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    farewell
    Innovatation
    Germany
    change of command
    16th Sustainment Brigade
    USAEUR-US Army Euroupe

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