B-Roll: U.S. Marines, Sailors conduct DATF live-fire exercise aboard USS Essex

U.S. Marines and Sailors assigned to the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit and Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2) conduct a defense of the amphibious task force live-fire exercise in the Pacific Ocean, June 15, 2026, ahead of Exercise Rim of the Pacific 2026. Thirty-one nations, 36 surface ships, 5 submarines, 15 national land forces, more than 206 aircraft and 25,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC in and around the Hawaiian Islands, June 24 to July 31. The world's largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world's oceans. RIMPAC 2026 is the 30th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Max Arellano)
|Date Taken:
|06.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.03.2026 15:41
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1013430
|VIRIN:
|260626-M-UP561-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111818115
|Length:
|00:04:05
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
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