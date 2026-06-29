U.S., Republic of Korea, Australian Forces Conduct Joint Dive and Salvage Exercise in Jinhae

JINHAE NAVAL BASE, Republic of Korea (April 10, 2026) — U.S. Navy divers assigned to Mobile Diving and Salvage Unit 1 (MDSU-1) concluded Salvage Exercise (SALVEX) Korea 2026 alongside Australian maritime forces and Republic of Korea (ROK) forces at Jinhae Naval Base, April 6–10, 2026. The exercise marked the 42nd iteration of the long-standing multilateral training event, reinforcing decades of cooperation between the U.S. Navy and ROK Navy since its inception in 1985.
|Date Taken:
|04.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.03.2026 01:05
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1013429
|VIRIN:
|260410-N-YV347-2000
|Filename:
|DOD_111818057
|Length:
|00:03:20
|Location:
|KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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