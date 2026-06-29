Decommissioned USS Juneau (LPD 10) sunk during SINKEX in support of VALIANT SHIELD 2026

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U.S. joint forces and allies conduct a live-fire sinking exercise (SINKEX) of the decommissioned USS Juneau (LPD 10) in support of VALIANT SHIELD 2026 while underway in the Philippine Sea, June 27, 2026. The exercise targeted the former Austin-class amphibious transport dock USS Juneau, which saw action in the Vietnam War and Operation Desert Storm before decommissioning in 2008, more than 200 nautical miles off the coast of Guam. Air, surface and subsurface assets conducted coordinated strikes, allowing crews to sharpen critical skills in weapons employment and target engagement under realistic conditions that no simulator can fully replicate.







Participating allied and partner nations included Japan and New Zealand, with contributing forces and platforms including Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force SH-60 maritime helicopter and Japan Air Self-Defense Force F-2 multirole fighter aircraft; and Royal New Zealand Air Force P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft.







U.S. forces included Carrier Strike Group 5; Carrier Air Wing 5; USS George Washington (CVN 73); USS Shoup (DDG 86); USS Robert Smalls (CG 62); 3rd Multi-Domain Task Force; Special Operations Command Pacific; U.S. Air Force B-2 Spirit stealth bombers; P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft; MH-60R Seahawk helicopters; E-2D Advanced Hawkeye aircraft; F-15EX fighter aircraft; HH-60W rescue helicopters; HC-130J aircraft; RC-135V/W Rivet Joint aircraft; KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft; and multiple uncrewed systems. (U.S. Navy video by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Ramon Go)