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    Tenant Units at Fort Hamilton Give Shout‑Out to America’s 250th

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    BAY RIDGE, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    07.01.2026

    Video by Mark Getman 

    USAG Fort Hamilton

    After completing a ceremonial cannon salute into New York Harbor, Soldiers from the New York National Guard’s Joint Task Force Empire Shield and the U.S. Army New York City Recruiting Battalion—tenant units at U.S. Army Garrison Fort Hamilton, New York City’s only active‑duty Army installation, which marked its 200th anniversary during 2025–2026—deliver a special “Happy 250th Birthday, United States!” shout‑out, July 2, 2026.

    Serving as the installation’s ceremonial cannon‑firing team for Sail4th 250 Independence celebrations, the Soldiers underscore Fort Hamilton’s role in America’s 250th observance and highlight the Army’s enduring commitment to readiness and lethality, core lines of effort dating back to the Department of War. Naval vessels participating in the International Naval Review will pass Fort Hamilton on July 4 as part of the nation’s 250th birthday commemorations. (U.S. Army video by Mark Getman/Fort Hamilton Public Affairs Office)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.01.2026
    Date Posted: 07.02.2026 22:11
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 1013420
    VIRIN: 260702-A-LO645-7632
    Filename: DOD_111817804
    Length: 00:00:09
    Location: BAY RIDGE, NEW YORK, US
    Hometown: FORT HAMILTON, NEW YORK, US

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    TAGS

    IMCOM
    cannon salute
    USAG Fort Hamilton
    shout out
    America250
    Freedom250

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