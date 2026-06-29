Tenant Units at Fort Hamilton Give Shout‑Out to America’s 250th

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After completing a ceremonial cannon salute into New York Harbor, Soldiers from the New York National Guard’s Joint Task Force Empire Shield and the U.S. Army New York City Recruiting Battalion—tenant units at U.S. Army Garrison Fort Hamilton, New York City’s only active‑duty Army installation, which marked its 200th anniversary during 2025–2026—deliver a special “Happy 250th Birthday, United States!” shout‑out, July 2, 2026.



Serving as the installation’s ceremonial cannon‑firing team for Sail4th 250 Independence celebrations, the Soldiers underscore Fort Hamilton’s role in America’s 250th observance and highlight the Army’s enduring commitment to readiness and lethality, core lines of effort dating back to the Department of War. Naval vessels participating in the International Naval Review will pass Fort Hamilton on July 4 as part of the nation’s 250th birthday commemorations. (U.S. Army video by Mark Getman/Fort Hamilton Public Affairs Office)