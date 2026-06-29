B-Roll: U.S., Canadian, New Zealand divers participate in handheld sonar training during RIMPAC 2026 - Vertical

U.S. Navy explosive ordnance disposal technicians, along with Royal New Zealand Navy EOD technicians and Royal Canadian Navy clearance divers, conduct object location and recovery training using a handheld sonar imaging device as part of Exercise Rim of the Pacific 2026 at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, July 2, 2026. Thirty nations, over 30 surface ships, five submarines, 15 national land forces, more than 206 aircraft and 30,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC in and around the Hawaiian Islands, June 24 to July 31. The world's largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world's oceans. RIMPAC 2026 is the 30th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (U.S. Navy videos by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Emily Casavant)
|Date Taken:
|07.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.02.2026 22:32
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1013416
|VIRIN:
|260602-N-ZV473-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111817772
|Length:
|00:01:59
|Location:
|JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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