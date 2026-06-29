From an individual view, it is easy to dismiss the importance of the safety brief you’ve “already heard a hundred times” or the necessity of applying the risk management process to both your on- and off-duty activities.
While most have never suffered through the loss of a fellow Soldier from a preventable mishap, those who have can testify to its devastating effects on family, friends and the unit.A holistic view shows us that while each Soldier mishap fatality is tragic on its own, the totality of those losses across our Army has an even more devastating impact.
Every Soldier plays a role in the success of our Army. Actively engaging in risk management not only prevents your family and friends from suffering the consequences of losing you in a preventable mishap, but it also makes our Army stronger!
Be All You Can Be!
|Date Taken:
|06.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.02.2026 18:31
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|1013402
|VIRIN:
|260626-A-XQ873-6062
|Filename:
|DOD_111817530
|Length:
|00:01:40
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Preventable Mishaps - A Holistic View (Disappearing Formation), by JE Snowden and Angela Grice, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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