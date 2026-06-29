Preventable Mishaps - A Holistic View (Disappearing Formation)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1013402" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

From an individual view, it is easy to dismiss the importance of the safety brief you’ve “already heard a hundred times” or the necessity of applying the risk management process to both your on- and off-duty activities.



While most have never suffered through the loss of a fellow Soldier from a preventable mishap, those who have can testify to its devastating effects on family, friends and the unit.A holistic view shows us that while each Soldier mishap fatality is tragic on its own, the totality of those losses across our Army has an even more devastating impact.



Every Soldier plays a role in the success of our Army. Actively engaging in risk management not only prevents your family and friends from suffering the consequences of losing you in a preventable mishap, but it also makes our Army stronger!



Be All You Can Be!