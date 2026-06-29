15th Wing Change of Command Ceremony 2026

The 15th Wing held a change of command ceremony at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, June 18, 2026. The ceremony marked the formal transfer of command from Col. Garrett Fisher to Col. Kyle Clinton. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Mark Sulaica)
|Date Taken:
|06.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.02.2026 18:26
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1013400
|VIRIN:
|260718-F-NW874-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111817482
|Length:
|00:42:37
|Location:
|JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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