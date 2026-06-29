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    15th Wing Change of Command Ceremony 2026

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    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    06.18.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Mark Sulaica 

    15th Wing

    The 15th Wing held a change of command ceremony at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, June 18, 2026. The ceremony marked the formal transfer of command from Col. Garrett Fisher to Col. Kyle Clinton. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Mark Sulaica)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.18.2026
    Date Posted: 07.02.2026 18:26
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1013400
    VIRIN: 260718-F-NW874-1001
    Filename: DOD_111817482
    Length: 00:42:37
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US

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    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    This work, 15th Wing Change of Command Ceremony 2026, by SSgt Mark Sulaica, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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