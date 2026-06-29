A Journey of Firsts and Lasts: U.S. Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1013396" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The U.S. Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard participated in Sail 250 New Orleans and the Elizabeth Stampede, May 27-June 7, 2026. As the last remaining mounted color guard in the Marine Corps, the unit's participation in Sail 250 New Orleans and the Elizabeth Stampede showcased Marine Corps tradition, professionalism and horsemanship at public events across the nation. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Davin Tenbusch)





The video contains music from USMC enterprise licensed assets from Adobe Stock performed by Bopper Beats.