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    A Journey of Firsts and Lasts: U.S. Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard

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    UNITED STATES

    06.30.2026

    Video by Sgt. Davin Tenbusch 

    Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow

    The U.S. Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard participated in Sail 250 New Orleans and the Elizabeth Stampede, May 27-June 7, 2026. As the last remaining mounted color guard in the Marine Corps, the unit's participation in Sail 250 New Orleans and the Elizabeth Stampede showcased Marine Corps tradition, professionalism and horsemanship at public events across the nation. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Davin Tenbusch)


    The video contains music from USMC enterprise licensed assets from Adobe Stock performed by Bopper Beats.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.30.2026
    Date Posted: 07.02.2026 18:17
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1013396
    VIRIN: 260630-M-FR804-2001
    Filename: DOD_111817472
    Length: 00:09:23
    Location: US

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    This work, A Journey of Firsts and Lasts: U.S. Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard, by Sgt Davin Tenbusch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Color Guard
    Mounted Color Guard
    MCLB Barstow
    Equestrian
    Marines
    Sail 250 New Orleans

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