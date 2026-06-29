The U.S. Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard participated in Sail 250 New Orleans and the Elizabeth Stampede, May 27-June 7, 2026. As the last remaining mounted color guard in the Marine Corps, the unit's participation in Sail 250 New Orleans and the Elizabeth Stampede showcased Marine Corps tradition, professionalism and horsemanship at public events across the nation. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Davin Tenbusch)
The video contains music from USMC enterprise licensed assets from Adobe Stock performed by Bopper Beats.
|Date Taken:
|06.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.02.2026 18:17
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1013396
|VIRIN:
|260630-M-FR804-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_111817472
|Length:
|00:09:23
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, A Journey of Firsts and Lasts: U.S. Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard, by Sgt Davin Tenbusch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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