GS14 & GS15 Vectoring

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1013378" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Mr. Anthony R. Baity, SES, USAF, Assistant Deputy Chief of Staff for Logistics, Engineering, and Force Protection, encourages GS-14 and GS-15 civilians to actively participate in the current Vectoring Cycle. He highlights the importance of engaging with senior leaders to receive career guidance, mentorship, and developmental feedback. The video reinforces Vectoring as a valuable tool for career planning and growth. Eligible employees are encouraged to submit their packages before the cycle closes on 29 July 2026. Do not miss this opportunity to invest in your professional development!