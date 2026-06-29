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    GS14 & GS15 Vectoring

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    UNITED STATES

    07.01.2026

    Video by Frederick Chapa 

    Air Force Personnel Center

    Mr. Anthony R. Baity, SES, USAF, Assistant Deputy Chief of Staff for Logistics, Engineering, and Force Protection, encourages GS-14 and GS-15 civilians to actively participate in the current Vectoring Cycle. He highlights the importance of engaging with senior leaders to receive career guidance, mentorship, and developmental feedback. The video reinforces Vectoring as a valuable tool for career planning and growth. Eligible employees are encouraged to submit their packages before the cycle closes on 29 July 2026. Do not miss this opportunity to invest in your professional development!

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.01.2026
    Date Posted: 07.02.2026 15:57
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1013378
    VIRIN: 260701-D-JK875-6645
    Filename: DOD_111817183
    Length: 00:02:02
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, GS14 & GS15 Vectoring, by Frederick Chapa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Force Development
    civilian leadership
    Vectoring
    leadership
    logistics

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