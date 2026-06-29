GS14 & GS15 Vectoring

Mr. Anthony R. Baity, SES, USAF, Assistant Deputy Chief of Staff for Logistics, Engineering, and Force Protection, encourages GS-14 and GS-15 civilians to actively participate in the current Vectoring Cycle. He highlights the importance of engaging with senior leaders to receive career guidance, mentorship, and developmental feedback. The video reinforces Vectoring as a valuable tool for career planning and growth. Eligible employees are encouraged to submit their packages before the cycle closes on 29 July 2026. Do not miss this opportunity to invest in your professional development!
|Date Taken:
|07.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.02.2026 15:57
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1013378
|VIRIN:
|260701-D-JK875-6645
|Filename:
|DOD_111817183
|Length:
|00:02:02
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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