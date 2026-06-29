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    JBER Wildlife Dumpster PSA

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    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    06.28.2026

    Video by Airman 1st Class Keola Vischi 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson   

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, is home to much wildlife, including bears and moose, and requires safe habits to ensure wildlife safety. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Keola Vischi)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.28.2026
    Date Posted: 07.02.2026 14:26
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1013360
    VIRIN: 260625-F-SA986-1001
    Filename: DOD_111816864
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US

    Video Analytics

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JBER Wildlife Dumpster PSA, by A1C Keola Vischi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    bear
    JBER
    moose
    Safety
    Wildlife
    Alaska

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