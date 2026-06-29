Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, is home to much wildlife, including bears and moose, and requires safe habits to ensure wildlife safety. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Keola Vischi)
|Date Taken:
|06.28.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.02.2026 14:26
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1013360
|VIRIN:
|260625-F-SA986-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111816864
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, JBER Wildlife Dumpster PSA, by A1C Keola Vischi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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