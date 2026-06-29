B-Roll: U.S. Marines with 1st Recon Bn. conduct amphibious reconnaissance skills training

U.S. Marines with Charlie Company, 1st Reconnaissance Battalion, 1st Marine Division, conduct amphibious reconnaissance skills training at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, June 30, 2026. The training provides Marines with the opportunity to strengthen and refine critical amphibious capabilities, including open-water swimming, beach trafficability assessment, reporting, and night photography, enhancing their readiness for future operations. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Samuel Krause)
|Date Taken:
|06.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.02.2026 14:00
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1013358
|VIRIN:
|260630-M-VJ347-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111816849
|Length:
|00:02:41
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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