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    B-Roll: U.S. Marines with 1st Recon Bn. conduct amphibious reconnaissance skills training

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    CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.30.2026

    Video by Lance Cpl. Samuel Krause 

    1st Marine Division

    U.S. Marines with Charlie Company, 1st Reconnaissance Battalion, 1st Marine Division, conduct amphibious reconnaissance skills training at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, June 30, 2026. The training provides Marines with the opportunity to strengthen and refine critical amphibious capabilities, including open-water swimming, beach trafficability assessment, reporting, and night photography, enhancing their readiness for future operations. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Samuel Krause)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.30.2026
    Date Posted: 07.02.2026 14:00
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1013358
    VIRIN: 260630-M-VJ347-1001
    Filename: DOD_111816849
    Length: 00:02:41
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US

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    This work, B-Roll: U.S. Marines with 1st Recon Bn. conduct amphibious reconnaissance skills training, by LCpl Samuel Krause, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    USMC, Recon, Marines, CRRC, Jaiabot, Open water

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