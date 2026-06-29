The Installation Access Controllers

U.S. Air Force Amn Sean Garcia, 902d Security Forces Squadron installation access controller, explains his daily responsibilities at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, San Antonio, Texas, June 25, 2026. Garcia provided an inside look at the role installation access controllers play in supporting installation security and mission success. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Amanda Yastrzab)
|Date Taken:
|06.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.02.2026 16:25
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1013357
|VIRIN:
|260625-F-QS775-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111816813
|Length:
|00:02:34
|Location:
|SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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