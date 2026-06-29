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    The Installation Access Controllers

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    SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    06.25.2026

    Video by Airman 1st Class Amanda Yastrzab 

    502d Air Base Wing

    U.S. Air Force Amn Sean Garcia, 902d Security Forces Squadron installation access controller, explains his daily responsibilities at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, San Antonio, Texas, June 25, 2026. Garcia provided an inside look at the role installation access controllers play in supporting installation security and mission success. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Amanda Yastrzab)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.25.2026
    Date Posted: 07.02.2026 16:25
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1013357
    VIRIN: 260625-F-QS775-1001
    Filename: DOD_111816813
    Length: 00:02:34
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US

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    This work, The Installation Access Controllers, by A1C Amanda Yastrzab, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Installation Access Control
    Security Forces (SF)
    JBSA - Randolph

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