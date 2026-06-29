video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1013356" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The 93d Air Ground Operation Wing change of command ceremony was held at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, June 25, 2026. The ceremony honored the outgoing commander’s service and formally transferred authority to the incoming commander, ensuring the continued leadership and readiness of the 93d AGOW. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Noah Noonan)