The 93d Air Ground Operation Wing change of command ceremony was held at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, June 25, 2026. The ceremony honored the outgoing commander’s service and formally transferred authority to the incoming commander, ensuring the continued leadership and readiness of the 93d AGOW. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Noah Noonan)
|Date Taken:
|06.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.02.2026 13:41
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1013356
|VIRIN:
|260626-F-FH898-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111816805
|Length:
|00:01:41
|Location:
|MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GEORGIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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