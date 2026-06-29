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    93d Air Ground Operation Wing Change of Command

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    MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    06.25.2026

    Video by Airman 1st Class Noah Noonan 

    93rd Air Ground Operations Wing

    The 93d Air Ground Operation Wing change of command ceremony was held at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, June 25, 2026. The ceremony honored the outgoing commander’s service and formally transferred authority to the incoming commander, ensuring the continued leadership and readiness of the 93d AGOW. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Noah Noonan)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.25.2026
    Date Posted: 07.02.2026 13:41
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1013356
    VIRIN: 260626-F-FH898-1001
    Filename: DOD_111816805
    Length: 00:01:41
    Location: MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GEORGIA, US

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    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    This work, 93d Air Ground Operation Wing Change of Command, by A1C Noah Noonan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    ACC
    93d AGOW
    Lead Wing

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