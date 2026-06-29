Cmdr John Zendt, executive officer of USS Farragut (DDG 99) and native of Galveston, Texas, who graduated from Friendswood High School, gives a greeting as they prepare to leave for the International Naval Review 250 in New York City, a celebration of 250 years of American Seapower and Maritime Global Partnerships.
|Date Taken:
|07.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.02.2026 12:18
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|1013343
|VIRIN:
|260702-N-FB085-1001
|PIN:
|0987654
|Filename:
|DOD_111816615
|Length:
|00:00:16
|Location:
|US
|Hometown:
|GALVESTON, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Farragut America 250 shout out - Cmdr. John Zendt, by CDR Cheryl Collins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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