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    USS Farragut America 250 shout out - Cmdr. John Zendt

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    UNITED STATES

    07.02.2026

    Video by Cmdr. Cheryl Collins 

    Navy Reserve Region Readiness and Mobilization Command, Fort Worth

    Cmdr John Zendt, executive officer of USS Farragut (DDG 99) and native of Galveston, Texas, who graduated from Friendswood High School, gives a greeting as they prepare to leave for the International Naval Review 250 in New York City, a celebration of 250 years of American Seapower and Maritime Global Partnerships.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.02.2026
    Date Posted: 07.02.2026 12:18
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 1013343
    VIRIN: 260702-N-FB085-1001
    PIN: 0987654
    Filename: DOD_111816615
    Length: 00:00:16
    Location: US
    Hometown: GALVESTON, TEXAS, US

    Video Analytics

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, USS Farragut America 250 shout out - Cmdr. John Zendt, by CDR Cheryl Collins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Independence Day
    Sail 250

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