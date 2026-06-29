FORT HOOD, Texas — Soldiers assigned to the 13th Armored Corps Sustainment Command demonstrate safe motorcycle riding practices during a motorcycle safety awareness training at Fort Hood, Texas, June 25, 2026. This reinforces the Army's commitment to motorcycle safety by promoting rider training, proper personal protective equipment, risk management, and responsible riding habits to help prevent accidents and preserve force readiness. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Belle McPherren)
|Date Taken:
|06.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.02.2026 12:13
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1013339
|VIRIN:
|260625-A-XM626-6780
|Filename:
|DOD_111816604
|Length:
|00:00:43
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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