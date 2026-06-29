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    Motorcycle Safety

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    UNITED STATES

    06.25.2026

    Video by Pfc. Belle Mcpherren 

    13th Armored Corps Sustainment Command (13th ESC)

    FORT HOOD, Texas — Soldiers assigned to the 13th Armored Corps Sustainment Command demonstrate safe motorcycle riding practices during a motorcycle safety awareness training at Fort Hood, Texas, June 25, 2026. This reinforces the Army's commitment to motorcycle safety by promoting rider training, proper personal protective equipment, risk management, and responsible riding habits to help prevent accidents and preserve force readiness. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Belle McPherren)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.25.2026
    Date Posted: 07.02.2026 12:13
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1013339
    VIRIN: 260625-A-XM626-6780
    Filename: DOD_111816604
    Length: 00:00:43
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Motorcycle Safety, by PFC Belle Mcpherren, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    #FortHood
    #LuckyTeam

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