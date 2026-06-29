USAREUR-AF Relinquishment of Command Ceremony - B-roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1013337" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Gen. Christopher Donahue, commanding general of U.S. Army Europe and Africa, delivers remarks during his relinquishment of command ceremony at Clay Kaserne in Wiesbaden, Germany, July 2, 2026. During his tenure, Donahue led efforts to develop and scale the Eastern Flank Deterrence Initiative, a transformational warfighting concept designed to integrate land forces in support of NATO's regional defense plans. (U.S. Air Force video by SSgt Karla Parra and SSgt Jan Valle)