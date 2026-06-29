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    USAREUR-AF Relinquishment of Command Ceremony - B-roll

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    WIESBADEN, GERMANY

    07.01.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Karla Parra and Staff Sgt. Jan Valle

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    U.S. Army Gen. Christopher Donahue, commanding general of U.S. Army Europe and Africa, delivers remarks during his relinquishment of command ceremony at Clay Kaserne in Wiesbaden, Germany, July 2, 2026. During his tenure, Donahue led efforts to develop and scale the Eastern Flank Deterrence Initiative, a transformational warfighting concept designed to integrate land forces in support of NATO's regional defense plans. (U.S. Air Force video by SSgt Karla Parra and SSgt Jan Valle)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.01.2026
    Date Posted: 07.02.2026 12:30
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1013337
    VIRIN: 260702-F-DU706-5813
    Filename: DOD_111816591
    Length: 00:12:54
    Location: WIESBADEN, DE

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    This work, USAREUR-AF Relinquishment of Command Ceremony - B-roll, by SSgt Karla Parra and SSgt Jan Valle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Relinquishment of Command Ceremony
    Relinquishment of Command
    USAREUR-AF

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