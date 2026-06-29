U.S. Army Gen. Christopher Donahue, commanding general of U.S. Army Europe and Africa, delivers remarks during his relinquishment of command ceremony at Clay Kaserne in Wiesbaden, Germany, July 2, 2026. During his tenure, Donahue led efforts to develop and scale the Eastern Flank Deterrence Initiative, a transformational warfighting concept designed to integrate land forces in support of NATO's regional defense plans. (U.S. Air Force video by SSgt Karla Parra and SSgt Jan Valle)
|Date Taken:
|07.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.02.2026 12:30
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1013337
|VIRIN:
|260702-F-DU706-5813
|Filename:
|DOD_111816591
|Length:
|00:12:54
|Location:
|WIESBADEN, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, USAREUR-AF Relinquishment of Command Ceremony - B-roll, by SSgt Karla Parra and SSgt Jan Valle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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