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    USAF Updated Physical Fitness Assessment Brief (July 2026)

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    FRANCIS E. WARREN AIR FORCE BASE, WYOMING, UNITED STATES

    06.30.2026

    Video by Airman 1st Class Hunter Kirkland, Airman 1st Class Nicholas Rowe and Airman Trevor Temple

    90th Missile Wing

    90th Force Support Squadron Airmen instruct the updated United States Air Force Physical Fitness Assessment, at F.E. Warren Air Force Base, Wyoming, June 30, 2026. The video was made to be played before the PFA as an instructional guide, with all dialogue taken from AFMAN36-2905. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Hunter C. Kirkland)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.30.2026
    Date Posted: 07.02.2026 11:57
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 1013334
    VIRIN: 260630-F-FL718-1004
    Filename: DOD_111816544
    Length: 00:13:49
    Location: FRANCIS E. WARREN AIR FORCE BASE, WYOMING, US

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    This work, USAF Updated Physical Fitness Assessment Brief (July 2026), by A1C Hunter Kirkland, A1C Nicholas Rowe and Amn Trevor Temple, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    PFA
    USAF
    physical fitness
    physical assessment test

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