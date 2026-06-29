90th Force Support Squadron Airmen instruct the updated United States Air Force Physical Fitness Assessment, at F.E. Warren Air Force Base, Wyoming, June 30, 2026. The video was made to be played before the PFA as an instructional guide, with all dialogue taken from AFMAN36-2905. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Hunter C. Kirkland)
|Date Taken:
|06.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.02.2026 11:57
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|1013334
|VIRIN:
|260630-F-FL718-1004
|Filename:
|DOD_111816544
|Length:
|00:13:49
|Location:
|FRANCIS E. WARREN AIR FORCE BASE, WYOMING, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, USAF Updated Physical Fitness Assessment Brief (July 2026), by A1C Hunter Kirkland, A1C Nicholas Rowe and Amn Trevor Temple, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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