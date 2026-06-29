USAF Updated Physical Fitness Assessment Brief (July 2026)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1013334" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

90th Force Support Squadron Airmen instruct the updated United States Air Force Physical Fitness Assessment, at F.E. Warren Air Force Base, Wyoming, June 30, 2026. The video was made to be played before the PFA as an instructional guide, with all dialogue taken from AFMAN36-2905. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Hunter C. Kirkland)