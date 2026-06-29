KS&CB S3 Ep. 6 | Building Readiness Through Prevention

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What if the best way to respond to a crisis is to prevent it from happening in the first place?



In this episode of Kitchen Spoons & Combat Boots, Jessy Smith is joined by Kylie Clancy from the Vermont National Guard's Integrated Primary Prevention Workforce (IPPW) for a conversation about how prevention strengthens Soldiers, families, and military readiness.

Together, they explore the mission of the IPPW, why it was created, and how data helps leaders identify trends before they become larger challenges. From the "waterfall" analogy that explains primary prevention to insights gathered during Yellow Ribbon events, this episode dives into the real concerns facing military families, including relationships, financial stability, reintegration, and deployment readiness.

You'll also learn:

• What primary prevention actually means

• How the Vermont National Guard uses data to improve command climate

• Why relationships and finances can be both strengths and sources of concern

• How Yellow Ribbon feedback helps shape future support programs

• Why prevention is everyone's responsibility



Whether you're a service member, military spouse, family member, leader, or community partner, this conversation offers valuable insight into building healthier teams, stronger families, and a more resilient military community.

Watch now and discover how investing in prevention today helps strengthen tomorrow's force.



#KitchenSpoonsAndCombatBoots #MilitaryFamilies #TRICARE #Martinspoint #VermontNationalGuard #MilitaryLife #FamilyReadiness #VTNGFamilyPrograms #MissionFirstFamilyAlways



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• Kitchen Spoons & Combat Boots on Facebook: www.facebook.com/kitchenspoonsandcombatboots

• VTNG Family Programs on Facebook: www.facebook.com/vtngfamilyprograms

• VTNG Family Programs on Instagram: www.instagram.com/vtfamilyprograms/

• VTNG Family Programs on Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/4giymY7yPrnpLjZarVza7m?si=BkIFpVDBRvqI-N3CVPWspw



*Disclaimer: The preceding content does not constitute endorsement by the Department of the U.S. Army, U.S. Air Force, Vermont National Guard, or Vermont Military Family Programs of the organizations’ products and services contained therein. Further, Vermont Military Family Programs assumes no responsibility for the consequences of using the products/services provided by the organizations/resources listed. Vermont Military Family Programs makes every effort to present our clients with reputable resources, we cannot guarantee the validity of said resources, and use of such resources is voluntary.