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    MESSAGE TO THE MARCORLOGCOM FORCE

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    ALBANY, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    07.02.2026

    Video by Jennifer Napier 

    U.S. Marine Corps Logistics Command

    Brig. Gen. Kevin G. Collins, commanding general, Marine Corps Logistics Command, and Sgt. Maj. Marshall H. Gregg, command senior enlisted leader, share a message with the LOGCOM workforce.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.02.2026
    Date Posted: 07.02.2026 11:35
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 1013326
    VIRIN: 260702-M-BF136-2407
    PIN: 20261001
    Filename: DOD_111816432
    Length: 00:03:09
    Location: ALBANY, GEORGIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MESSAGE TO THE MARCORLOGCOM FORCE, by Jennifer Napier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    #LOGCOM #MCLBAlbany #MarineLogistics #CommunityStrong #SemperFi #MilitaryAppreciation #AlbanyGA

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