Brig. Gen. Kevin G. Collins, commanding general, Marine Corps Logistics Command, and Sgt. Maj. Marshall H. Gregg, command senior enlisted leader, share a message with the LOGCOM workforce.
|Date Taken:
|07.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.02.2026 11:35
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|1013326
|VIRIN:
|260702-M-BF136-2407
|PIN:
|20261001
|Filename:
|DOD_111816432
|Length:
|00:03:09
|Location:
|ALBANY, GEORGIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, MESSAGE TO THE MARCORLOGCOM FORCE, by Jennifer Napier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.