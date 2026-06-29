A Promise Written in Earth and Steel | America 250

Some promises are written in ink. Ours is written in earth and steel.
For 250 years, Army engineers have built America's way forward.
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|Date Taken:
|07.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.02.2026 11:31
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1013323
|VIRIN:
|260702-D-A1401-7777
|Filename:
|DOD_111816405
|Length:
|00:00:34
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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