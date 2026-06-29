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    A Promise Written in Earth and Steel | America 250

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    UNITED STATES

    07.02.2026

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Headquarters

    Some promises are written in ink. Ours is written in earth and steel.

    For 250 years, Army engineers have built America's way forward.

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    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.02.2026
    Date Posted: 07.02.2026 11:31
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1013323
    VIRIN: 260702-D-A1401-7777
    Filename: DOD_111816405
    Length: 00:00:34
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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