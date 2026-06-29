Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center Commander's Call

Maj. Gen. Thomas Sherman, Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center commander held a Commander’s Call June 17, 2026, at Joint Base San Antonio, Texas. (U.S. Air Force video by Marcelo Joniaux and Luke Allen)
|Date Taken:
|06.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.02.2026 13:25
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|1013322
|VIRIN:
|260617-F-GD062-8346
|Filename:
|DOD_111816402
|Length:
|00:50:41
|Location:
|TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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