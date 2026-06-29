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    Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center Commander's Call

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    TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    06.17.2026

    Video by Luke Allen and Marcelo Joniaux

    Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center

    Maj. Gen. Thomas Sherman, Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center commander held a Commander’s Call June 17, 2026, at Joint Base San Antonio, Texas. (U.S. Air Force video by Marcelo Joniaux and Luke Allen)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.17.2026
    Date Posted: 07.02.2026 13:25
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 1013322
    VIRIN: 260617-F-GD062-8346
    Filename: DOD_111816402
    Length: 00:50:41
    Location: TEXAS, US

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    This work, Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center Commander's Call, by Luke Allen and Marcelo Joniaux, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Commander's Call
    AFIMSC

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