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    Gen. Christopher Donahue's Relinquishment of Command

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    WIESBADEN, HESSEN, GERMANY

    07.01.2026

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Christopher Osburn 

    U.S. Army Europe and Africa     

    B-roll of Gen. Christopher Donahue relinquishing command of U.S. Army Europe and Africa during a ceremony at Clay Kaserne in Wiesbaden, Germany, July 2, 2026. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. 1st Class Christopher Osburn)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.01.2026
    Date Posted: 07.02.2026 11:20
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1013317
    VIRIN: 260702-A-UE565-1706
    Filename: DOD_111816346
    Length: 00:03:08
    Location: WIESBADEN, HESSEN, DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

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    This work, Gen. Christopher Donahue's Relinquishment of Command, by SFC Christopher Osburn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    StrongerTogether
    SwordofFreedom
    RelinquishmentOfCommand

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