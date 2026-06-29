Gen. Christopher Donahue's Relinquishment of Command

B-roll of Gen. Christopher Donahue relinquishing command of U.S. Army Europe and Africa during a ceremony at Clay Kaserne in Wiesbaden, Germany, July 2, 2026. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. 1st Class Christopher Osburn)
|Date Taken:
|07.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.02.2026 11:20
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1013317
|VIRIN:
|260702-A-UE565-1706
|Filename:
|DOD_111816346
|Length:
|00:03:08
|Location:
|WIESBADEN, HESSEN, DE
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
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