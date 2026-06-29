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    Idaho Army National Guard UH-60M Black Hawk helicopter crew conducts water bucket training.

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    UNITED STATES

    05.20.2026

    Video by Rusty Rehl 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Idaho National Guard

    An Idaho Army National Guard UH-60M Black Hawk helicopter crew conducts water bucket training near Lucky Peak Reservoir May 20, 2026.
    Idaho National Guard aviation crews conducted the training alongside Idaho Department of Lands personnel May 19 and 20 in preparation for the 2026 fire season. The IDL experts employed reflective panels to simulate active fires and communicated with Army National Guard pilots to maximize the efficiency of each 530-gallon bucket of water dropped.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2026
    Date Posted: 07.02.2026 10:52
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1013310
    VIRIN: 260520-O-IB272-7114
    Filename: DOD_111816282
    Length: 00:00:42
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

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    This work, Idaho Army National Guard UH-60M Black Hawk helicopter crew conducts water bucket training., by Rusty Rehl, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Black Hawk helicopter
    Idaho Army National Guard
    water bucket

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