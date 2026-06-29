An Idaho Army National Guard UH-60M Black Hawk helicopter crew conducts water bucket training near Lucky Peak Reservoir May 20, 2026.
Idaho National Guard aviation crews conducted the training alongside Idaho Department of Lands personnel May 19 and 20 in preparation for the 2026 fire season. The IDL experts employed reflective panels to simulate active fires and communicated with Army National Guard pilots to maximize the efficiency of each 530-gallon bucket of water dropped.
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.02.2026 10:52
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1013310
|VIRIN:
|260520-O-IB272-7114
|Filename:
|DOD_111816282
|Length:
|00:00:42
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Idaho Army National Guard UH-60M Black Hawk helicopter crew conducts water bucket training., by Rusty Rehl, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.